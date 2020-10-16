News

Elections

Ben Sasse Rips Trump in Town Hall with Constituents, Warns of ‘Republican Bloodbath’ in November Elections

By
Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., October 14, 2020. (Patrick Semansky/Reuters)

Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) slammed President Trump in a phone town hall with constituents on Wednesday, warning that Trump’s conduct would be partially to blame for a “Republican bloodbath” in the November elections, the Washington Examiner reported.

Sasse has been a frequent critic of the president, although he toned down his rhetoric during the 2020 Senate primary.

The rift resurfaced during the town hall, in which 17,000 Nebraska residents participated, according to Sasse spokesman James Wegmann. A recording of the nine-minute indictment of Trump was obtained by the Examiner.

“Like a lot of Nebraskans, I am trying to understand your relationship with the president,” a woman said during the phone town hall. “Why do you have to criticize him so much?”

While Sasse initially responded that he had tried to develop a “working relationship” with Trump, the Nebraska senator proceeded to rip into the president’s response to the coronavirus and other policy choices.

“I don’t think the way he’s lead through COVID has been reasonable or responsible, or right,” Sasse said. “For months, he treated it like a news-cycle-by-news-cycle P.R. crisis.”

Sasse also criticized various aspects of Trump’s foreign policy.

“The way he kisses dictators’ butts. I mean, the way he ignores that the Uighurs are in literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn’t lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers,” the senator said. “The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor.”

Sasse added, “The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I’ve criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He’s flirted with white supremacists.”

Comments

In terms of the election, Sasse warned that Trump’s “stupid political obsessions” could push voters further to the left.

“I’m now looking at the possibility of a Republican blood bath in the Senate, and that’s why I’ve never been on the Trump train,” Sasse said.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Media

Censored and Suppressed

By
Today is a doozy: Facebook and Twitter decided that their users shouldn’t see or be able to read a particular article in the New York Post, and why so many Democrats perceived the Post story as a traumatic flashback to former FBI director James Comey’s letter about Hillary Clinton on October 28, ... Read More
Culture

On Senator Feinstein’s Ghastly Hug

By
As the Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its hearings for Judge Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senator Dianne Feinstein had some egregiously sharp words for her colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. Typically, we err on the side of not publishing such profane remarks, but given the circumstances, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Chasing Amy

By
This week it was A. C. B. versus I.C.P.: Insane Clown Posse. Poised, graceful, unflappable, unbeatable, Judge Amy Coney Barrett sat patiently as one idiotic question after another was flung in her general direction, each time by a Democrat convinced he or she had come up with a “Gotcha!” for the ages. Pat ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Barrett Rising

By
Judge Amy Barrett remains on track to confirmation to the Supreme Court at this writing. While Democrats have often tried to sink Republican nominees to the Court after their hearings have finished, their efforts against her have so far been half-hearted. They know they don’t have the votes to stop her, and ... Read More
