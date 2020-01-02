News

Elections

Bernie Sanders Breaks 2020 Dem Quarterly Fundraising Record with $34.5 Million Haul

By
Bernie Sanders greets attendees after speaking at a campaign rally at Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Iowa, (Daniel Acker/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders pulled in over $34.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, his campaign said, the largest haul any 2020 Democratic candidate has raised in a single quarter so far.

The Vermont senator’s campaign said Sanders received more than 1.8 million donations over the year’s final quarter and saw an average donation of $18.53. His campaign has raised more than $96 million since he entered the Democratic primary race in February.

Sanders has emphasized the grassroots nature of his campaign fundraising, boasting more than five million individual donations since he entered the race, which he claims is more “than any campaign has received at this point in a presidential election in the history of our country.”

“You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win,” said Sanders’s campaign manager Faiz Shakir.

On the last day of the fourth quarter alone, the Sanders campaign said it snagged donations from 40,000 new donors. His strong numbers put him in a fighting position ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire primary in February.

Sanders, 78, appears to have bounced back from a heart attack in October that threatened to derail his campaign. On Monday, his campaign released doctor’s notes stating he is fit to serve in the White House.

The Trump campaign continues to out-raise the Democratic candidates by a large margin. The president’s reelection campaign pulled in $46 million last quarter for a total of $143 million last year. The campaign also has $102.7 million in cash on hand.

Comments

Sanders’s most formidable contenders for the Democratic nomination, former vice president Joe Biden and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, have not yet released their fundraising numbers for the final quarter of the year. Businessman Andrew Yang’s campaign reported he raised $16.5 million in the fourth quarter, a notable achievement for the formerly little-known tech entrepreneur.

Sanders is currently polling in second place behind Biden, followed by Warren, according to the Real Clear Politics national poll average.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS White House

Impeachment Fallouts

By
Impeachment is shaping up as unpredictably explosive, but not in the way imagined. There are lots of things that we do know about the present impeachment of Donald Trump — and we know that there are even more areas that remain unknown. Quietly, the approval ratings of Trump have been rising to ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

Impeachment Fallouts

By
Impeachment is shaping up as unpredictably explosive, but not in the way imagined. There are lots of things that we do know about the present impeachment of Donald Trump — and we know that there are even more areas that remain unknown. Quietly, the approval ratings of Trump have been rising to ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

The Ten Best Movies of the 2010s

By
Film critics are not authorities, least of all me: What the heck do I know? I didn’t even like Aquaman. So a list like this is not a guide to how you should think. It’s more like a diary entry. Movies that stay with us are the ones that reach deep inside and connect with us on a molecular level. So, er, ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
PC Culture

The Most Absurd PC Moments of the 2010s

By
A lot has happened in the last decade — including a lot of things being called racist, sexist, offensive, or insensitive. Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the most absurdly politically correct moments of the decade: 1. A college diversity-training course taught that it was culturally insensitive to ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
Culture

What Does ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Mean?

By
Every year, around the world, people bring in the New Year with a rendition of “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish song has long been attributed to Scotland’s most famous poet, Robert Burns (1759–1796). And yet,  “Burns wasn’t the sole author,” according to Robert Crawford, Burns's esteemed biographer ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Condescending Anti-Gun Argument

By
My friend and former colleague Tom Nichols has been going on one of his regularly scheduled Twitter anti-gun rants over the past few days. In his latest, he slammed the “spread of gun worship” among conservatives. That Nichols’s opinions on the subject, which resemble a progressive 17-year-old’s ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Condescending Anti-Gun Argument

By
My friend and former colleague Tom Nichols has been going on one of his regularly scheduled Twitter anti-gun rants over the past few days. In his latest, he slammed the “spread of gun worship” among conservatives. That Nichols’s opinions on the subject, which resemble a progressive 17-year-old’s ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

This Will Be Our Year

By
‘This will be our year,” the Zombies sang. “It took a long time to come.” There’s going to be an election in 2020. Political partisans already have their New Year’s resolutions ready to go: Win. This will be our year! Ask your average Fox News host or Democratic rage-monkey on Twitter why ... Read More
U.S.

How Not to Argue with Bill Barr

By
I'm open to criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr, and have highlighted one or two in this space. But Katherine Stewart and Caroline Fredrickson have written an attack on him for the New York Times that seems to me a model of how not to engage in political debate. The op-ed is not persuasive, and gives almost ... Read More
U.S.

How Not to Argue with Bill Barr

By
I'm open to criticisms of Attorney General Bill Barr, and have highlighted one or two in this space. But Katherine Stewart and Caroline Fredrickson have written an attack on him for the New York Times that seems to me a model of how not to engage in political debate. The op-ed is not persuasive, and gives almost ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The End of the Soft-Power Delusion

By
On the night of October 2, 2019, Comedy Central broadcast the South Park episode “Band in China,” a devastating satire of the way Beijing has used access to the Chinese market to shape how the U.S. entertainment industry operates. The plot involves one of the main characters' going to China to try and sell ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The End of the Soft-Power Delusion

By
On the night of October 2, 2019, Comedy Central broadcast the South Park episode “Band in China,” a devastating satire of the way Beijing has used access to the Chinese market to shape how the U.S. entertainment industry operates. The plot involves one of the main characters' going to China to try and sell ... Read More