Sanders: Biden Will ‘Have to Explain’ His Record on Trade Deals, Wall Street Bail-Out, and Middle East Wars

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a press conference at his campaign office in Burlington, Vt., March 4, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders (D., Vt.) addressed reporters Wednesday after a poor performance on Super Tuesday, arguing that Joe Biden, who surged on Tuesday, will “have to explain” his record on “disastrous” trade deals and his support of the post-2008 Wall Street stimulus package.

Sanders said Sunday that Trump would “decimate” Biden in the Rust Belt over his support of trade deals which lead to a decline in manufacturing jobs. He kept up the criticism Wednesday.

“Joe is going to have to explain to the people, and the union workers in the Midwest, why he supported disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA and PNTR with China, which have cost this country millions of good-paying jobs, and in fact have resulted in a race to the bottom where people are now earning lower wages,” he stated.

The Vermont Senator also leveled criticisms against Biden for his support of “a Wall-Street bailout — something that I vigorously opposed,” and for serving as “a leader in getting us involved in the war in Iraq.”

“Joe is going to have to explain to the American people who are so tired of endless wars, which have caused us too many lives, destabilized many regions around the world, have cost us trillions of dollars,” Sanders said.

He also preached unifying behind his campaign, while admitting that the primary appeared to be “neck and neck” after Tuesday’s results.

“If we win it —  this I firmly believe — that we are the campaign to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders said. “ . . . I believe that the nature of our campaign, which is grassroots, is the campaign to defeat Trump.”

Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
