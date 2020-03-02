News

Elections

Sanders: Trump Would ‘Decimate’ Biden in Rust Belt

By
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) warned Sunday that former vice president Joe Biden would lose to President Trump in the crucial rust belt states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin for his support of “disastrous” trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“What do you think Trump will do with him in Michigan and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin?” Sanders told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview. “He’ll decimate him on that issue.”

Biden, a prominent supporter of the original NAFTA, voiced his support for President Trump’s USMCA trade deal last year, while Sanders has voiced opposition to the agreement.

The democratic socialist added that Biden was unlikely to inspire the voter turnout to defeat President Trump in 2020.

“Democrats win elections when voter turnout is high,” he said. “Does anyone really think that a Biden candidacy will create the kind of energy and excitement we need to significantly increase the voter turnout?” Biden countered the narrative after the South Carolina debate last week, saying it was “not likely” that Sanders would cause a record Democratic turnout.

Sanders also said that his potential running mate would have to support Medicare for All, and warned that the Democratic National Committee might block his nomination if he arrives at the convention with a plurality of delegates, but not a majority.

“I think that would look terrible, and I think that would lay the groundwork for a Trump victory,” Sanders said of the potential situation. “It would reflect on the Democratic Party in a very, very terrible way.”

Comments

Interviews with Democratic superdelegates released last week showed a large number unwilling to declare Sanders the nominee without the necessary majority.

Biden told voters last month that Democrats can’t let Trump use Sanders’s credentials as red meat, arguing that the party “will have to carry the label” of democratic socialism if Sanders remains in contention.

Comments

Most Popular

Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
Books

When Memoirs Share Too Much, Too Soon

By
Telling someone you were raised by survivalists in the middle of rural Idaho is an excellent conversation starter. Tara Westover needs to have a conversation about this, but perhaps not with the millions of people who read her bestselling book, Educated. The memoir can be a problematic genre. When it is used ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Events, Dear Boys

By
If it isn’t coronavirus, it is going to be something else. Are we going to be ready for it? When Governor George W. Bush of Texas decided to run for president, he had some big ideas about education and entitlement reform, about encouraging Americans to invest and build an “ownership society” in which not ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Absolutely Bonkers Victory

By
I never would have thought that Biden would finish fourth and fifth in Iowa and New Hampshire respectively and not only survive but go on to not only win in South Carolina -- but win in a complete blowout. There were indications that he had momentum, with a couple of polls showing him jumping up to 20-point and ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the party's South Carolina primary election Saturday evening in a major boost for the former front-runner's campaign. The former vice president will be awarded 20 of the 54 delegates up for grabs in the state's primary, NBC News projected. His victory, called by ... Read More
Elections

The End of Elizabeth Warren?

By
On the menu today: The end is in sight for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, David Brooks desperately tries to wave Democrats away from a critical error, and the mainstream media finally finds the coronavirus scary in a particular context. The End of Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is Near Is it too harsh to say ... Read More
Elections

The End of Elizabeth Warren?

By
On the menu today: The end is in sight for Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, David Brooks desperately tries to wave Democrats away from a critical error, and the mainstream media finally finds the coronavirus scary in a particular context. The End of Elizabeth Warren’s Campaign Is Near Is it too harsh to say ... Read More