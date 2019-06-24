News

Elections

Sanders to Propose Canceling $1.6 Trillion in Student Debt

By
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Columbia, S.C., June 22, 2019. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the top-tier candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, plans to unveil a proposal Monday to cancel all U.S. student loan debt.

The College for All Act would cover $1.6 trillion in student debt and would affect 45 million Americans who would save on average about $3,000 a year. The entire plan would come with a price tag of $2.2 billion to the taxpayer, paid for by a 0.5 percent tax on stock trades, a 0.1 percent tax on bonds, and a 0.005 percent tax on derivatives.

“In a generation hard hit by the Wall Street crash of 2008, [the plan] forgives all student debt and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation to a lifetime of debt for the ‘crime’ of getting a college education,” the Vermont progressive plans to say in introducing the proposal.

Comments

Sanders’s plan is wider-ranging than that of his 2020 rival, Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose platform includes forgiving $50,000 in student debt for those now earning $100,000 or less, and some loan forgiveness for those earning more than that. Warren’s plan would affect only 42 million people.

Both Sanders and Warren also want to make public colleges and universities free for students. Sanders further wants to lower the interest rates on federal student loans, eliminating any profit the federal government earns from the loans, and to reform student-loan refinancing.

Comments

Most Popular

Immigration

What the Viral Border-Patrol Video Leaves Out

By
In an attempt to justify Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s absurd comparison of American detention facilities to Holocaust-era concentration camps, many figures within the media have shared a viral video clip of a legal hearing in which a Department of Justice attorney debates a panel of judges as to what constitutes ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Making Sense of the Iran Chaos

By
One would prefer that correct decisions be made according to careful, deliberate plan. But a correct decision made impulsively, through a troubling process, is still nonetheless correct, and so it is with Donald Trump’s decision to refrain from military action against Iran. The proposed strike would represent a ... Read More
Film & TV

Murder Mystery: An Old Comedy Genre Gets Polished Up

By
I  like Adam Sandler, and yet you may share the sense of trepidation I get when I see that another of his movies is out. He made some very funny manboy comedies (Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy) followed by some not-so-funny manboy comedies, and when he went dark, in Reign over Me and Funny People, ... Read More