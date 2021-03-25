Biden, 78, Says He Plans to Run for Reelection

President Biden holds his first formal news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Biden told reporters that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 during his first solo press conference, despite being 78 years old.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation,” Biden said. Were he reelected, Biden would be 86 years old at the end of his second term.

When asked whether he expects his opponent to be former President Trump, Biden responded, “Oh come on. I have no idea whether there will be a Republican Party. Do you?”

Biden’s statements come after a presidential campaign during which observers speculated whether the candidate’s age could become an issue. The Biden campaign operated largely through virtual events, with few in-person meetings with supporters in contrast to the Trump campaign.

The president’s age received renewed focus after Biden fell while walking up the steps to Air Force One last week, in an incident captured on video.

“I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him,” White House communications director Kate Bedingfield wrote on Twitter at the time. “Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

