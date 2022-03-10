Biden Administration to Extend Transportation Mask Mandate

Travelers wait for trains at the Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station ahead of the Christmas holiday in New York, N.Y., December 22, 2021. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

The Biden administration is expected to extend its mass transportation mask mandate for another month despite waning Omicron variant transmission rates and the relaxation of mitigation measures in red and blue states alike.

The TSA is set to extend the mandate, which applies to plane, train, and bus travel, for 30 days until April 18, an administration official told CNN, citing CDC guidance. The news was first reported by the Associated Press.

Most mask mandates for indoor venues have been dropped even in populated cities and states that were notorious for strict pandemic mitigation protocols, such as New York City and Chicago. Airports will still require that travelers wear masks inside.

“During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” the official told the outlet. “This revised framework will be based on the Covid-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change.”

A source told CNN that if the Covid-19 continues to improve and case rates continue to dip, the TSA may suspend the mandate before the 30 days have elapsed.

When asked why airports would maintain their mask mandates even if the cities in which they’re located have dropped them, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that air travelers aren’t “static” and people departing from a high-level Covid-19 areas could be arriving at low-level Covid-19 areas.

