Biden Administration to Suspend Oil Leases in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge: Report

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska (troutnut/Getty Images)

The Interior Department is expected to cancel several oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday, according to a new report.

The Biden administration aims to unwind nearly a dozen leases in Alaska that has been the subject of an intense battle between Republicans and Democrats for four decades, according to the Washington Post.

The move comes after the Trump administration auctioned off the right to drill in the refuge’s coastal plain during the final weeks of President Trump’s tenure. Sources reportedly told the outlet that the rationale for suspending the leases is that Trump officials rushed the auction and did not follow proper procedures.

