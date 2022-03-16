Biden Announces U.S. Will Send Cutting-Edge Drones to Ukraine as Part of $800 Million Package

President Joe Biden arrives to speak about assistance the U.S. government is providing to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country, during remarks in at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2022. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Biden announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will send cutting-edge armed drones to Ukraine as part of an additional $800 million aid package to support the war and humanitarian effort.

“The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pay a very heavy price,” Biden said. “America is leading this effort, together with our allies and partners, providing an enormous level of security and humanitarian assistance that we’re adding to today and we’re going to continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the weaponry that will be shipped to Ukraine are 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small-arm machine guns, as well as grenade launchers and shotguns, according to the White House. The package also includes cutting-edge drones, anti-tank missiles, and Javelin anti-tank and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles.

The drones being sent to Ukraine are armed with guided missiles capable of targeting Russian tanks and artillery positions from miles away. Drones known as “switchblades,” which carry explosives, guidance systems, and cameras, may also be part of the package.

There are two versions of that particular drone: the Switchblade 300, which is designed to hit specific personnel on the ground, and the Switchblade 600, which is designed to hit tanks and armored vehicles, NBC News noted. They are faster and cheaper than many other types of missiles.

Advertisement

In his address Wednesday, Biden did not mention Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to Congress Wednesday morning to enforce a no-fly zone over the country, which would require the U.S. to shoot down Russian jets to clear the airspace, almost certainly escalating the conflict from a regional one to an international one.

“To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people, is this too much to ask?” Zelensky asked. “You know how much depends on the battlefield, on the ability to use aircraft, powerful strong aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land, aircraft that can help Ukraine, help Europe. You know they exist and you have them, but they are on Earth not in the Ukrainian sky.” He appealed to Congress to “close the skies over Ukraine.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.