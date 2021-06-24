News

White House

Biden Announces ‘We Have a Deal’ on Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

By
President Joe Biden reacts following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 24, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Joe Biden announced an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package Thursday, giving his stamp of approval to a plan spearheaded by ten senators. The new consensus marks the end to many weeks of negotiations and partisan gridlock over the president’s chief legislative priority.

“We have a deal,” Biden said outside the White House shortly after the deal broke.

“They have my word, I’ll stick with what they’ve proposed. And they’ve given me their word as well. Where I come from that’s good enough for me.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Recommended

The Latest