Biden Announces ‘We Have a Deal’ on Bipartisan Infrastructure Package

President Joe Biden announced an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure package Thursday, giving his stamp of approval to a plan spearheaded by ten senators. The new consensus marks the end to many weeks of negotiations and partisan gridlock over the president’s chief legislative priority.
“We have a deal,” Biden said outside the White House shortly after the deal broke.
“They have my word, I’ll stick with what they’ve proposed. And they’ve given me their word as well. Where I come from that’s good enough for me.”
Send a tip to the news team at NR.