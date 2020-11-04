Biden Becomes First Dem to Win Arizona Since Clinton

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden waves as he talks to reporters on Election Day in Wilmington, Del., November 3, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Joe Biden has won the state of Arizona in the 2020 presidential race.

The Associated Press called the state with its 11 electoral votes for the former vice president at 2:51a.m. Wednesday.

Biden’s win marks a flip for Arizona from Trump’s victory in the state in 2016, when he won the state by about 3.5 points. The last time the Grand Canyon State voted for a Democratic president was in 1996, when Bill Clinton carried it during his reelection to the presidency.

Meanwhile, former combat pilot and astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, won his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Martha McSally, the AP calling the race for Kelly just before 1a.m. Wednesday.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had campaigned frequently in Arizona leading up to Election Day. Biden, however, spent twice as much as the Trump campaign in the state, including on campaign ads in the region.

By the time Arizona was called for Biden, Trump had won several reliably Republican states, including Utah, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Trump also won Ohio and Florida, two essential victories for the president on his road to a second term.

Biden won several blue states including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Delaware, which he formerly represented in the Senate.

Several states were still too close to call by Wednesday morning, including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, a state that could decide the presidential race.

