Biden Bests Trump in New National Poll

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

A new Quinnipiac poll shows former vice president Joe Biden with rising support and favorability ratings against President Trump as the U.S. moves closer to the general elections.

If the elections were held today, Biden would win 50 percent of the vote, one point up from the April version of the poll. By contrast, Trump would win 39 percent, down from 41 percent in April.

Biden’s favorability rating stands at a positive 45-41 percent, while Trump’s is negative at 40-51 percent. In a Quinnipiac poll from May 2016, then-candidate Hillary Clinton drew a negative 37-57 percent approval rating.

Moreover, 55 percent of voters said they think Biden would have done a better job of responding to the coronavirus pandemic than Trump, who was backed by 39 percent of respondents.

With the 2020 elections approaching, the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into both parties’ campaign plans and has become one of the central issues of the race. The Biden campaign has pivoted to almost exclusively virtual events, while Trump has had to curtail planned rallies with supporters.

Trump’s approval ratings have fluctuated during the pandemic, reaching an all-time high in a Gallup poll released on May 1. As of Wednesday, however, RealClearPolitics polling averages showed a clear Biden win in the general election.

