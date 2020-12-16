News

Politics & Policy

Biden Breaks Silence on Hunter Tax Probe, Says He’s ‘Confident’ Son Did Nothing Wrong

By
Democratic 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter celebrate onstage at his election rally in Wilmington, Del., November 7, 2020. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed a federal investigation into his son Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, saying he is “confident” the younger Biden did nothing wrong.

Asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy whether he is confident his son did nothing wrong, the former vice president responded, “I’m confident.”

On Wednesday of last week, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his “tax affairs” and expressed a similar conviction as his father, saying he handled his finances appropriately.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Limits of Left-Wing Dominance

By
Way back in November 2016, shortly after Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton, Vice President-elect Mike Pence went to Broadway to see Hamilton. One of the most successful Broadway productions of the modern era, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical combines a historical grounding in Ron Chernow’s biography of ... Read More
Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

But Trump!

By
If you write anything critical about the incoming Biden administration, the usual ninnies on Twitter will respond, “Where were you when Trump did X?” -- never mind if you criticized the Trump administration plenty of times. Joe Biden promised that he and his transition team would “abide by the highest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Will Future Republicans Stand For?

By
On the menu today: looking ahead to the early days of the Biden administration, the likely first changes under the new president, and the decisions Republicans will face on what they will stand for in the years to come. Republicans Have Some Decisions to Make At some point next month, Joe Biden will take ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Will Future Republicans Stand For?

By
On the menu today: looking ahead to the early days of the Biden administration, the likely first changes under the new president, and the decisions Republicans will face on what they will stand for in the years to come. Republicans Have Some Decisions to Make At some point next month, Joe Biden will take ... Read More
Culture

Paul McCartney on Howard Stern

By
Paul McCartney explains how he put together a new album on which, for the third time, he plays all of the instruments. After McCartney (1970) and McCartney II (1980), Paul's lockdown album, out this week, is McCartney III, made alone in a studio except for two tech aides. “I’m actually quite good at playing ... Read More
Culture

Paul McCartney on Howard Stern

By
Paul McCartney explains how he put together a new album on which, for the third time, he plays all of the instruments. After McCartney (1970) and McCartney II (1980), Paul's lockdown album, out this week, is McCartney III, made alone in a studio except for two tech aides. “I’m actually quite good at playing ... Read More