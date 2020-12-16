Biden Breaks Silence on Hunter Tax Probe, Says He’s ‘Confident’ Son Did Nothing Wrong

Democratic 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter celebrate onstage at his election rally in Wilmington, Del., November 7, 2020. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday addressed a federal investigation into his son Hunter Biden’s tax affairs, saying he is “confident” the younger Biden did nothing wrong.

Asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy whether he is confident his son did nothing wrong, the former vice president responded, “I’m confident.”

On Wednesday of last week, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his “tax affairs” and expressed a similar conviction as his father, saying he handled his finances appropriately.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said in a statement.

