Biden Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegation, Vows to Search Senate Files for Reade’s Complaint

By
Joe Biden speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Scott Morgan/Reuters)

Joe Biden on Friday denied sexual assault allegations from former staffer Tara Reade in his first public comments on the issue.

“I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren’t true. This never happened,” Biden said in a statement. Biden added that if Reade filed a complaint with his office at the time, his personal archives at the University of Delaware, which the Board of Trustees is refusing to open, would not contain files of that nature.

“There is only one place a complaint of this kind could be: the National Archives,” Biden said. “If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.” Reade says that the complaint she filed did not directly allege sexual assault, but that Biden had made her feel uncomfortable.

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Biden again insisted that the National Archives are the only place where records from “the office [Reade] claims to have filed a complaint with are stored.” When host Mika Brezinski pressed Biden on why the former vice president wouldn’t open his archives at the university for a search of Reade’s name, Biden replied that the university archives contain records of private conversations with leading politicians that would be inappropriate to release while he is running for office.

When asked how he would square his current position with previous statements regarding Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford, Biden said “believing women means taking their claims seriously.”

“Women are to be given the benefit of the doubt…Start off with the presumption of truth,” but look at the facts of the case, Biden said.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Elections

The Hypocrisy on Tara Reade Is a National Disgrace

By
We do not know whether the accusations that Tara Reade has leveled against Joe Biden are true or false. That is a question of evidence and of inquiry that might be answered as time rolls on. We do know, by contrast, that the double standard that has been exhibited by Biden's campaign and by the political press ... Read More
White House

The Media Versus Trump

By
Almost the entire country is relieved that the president has shortened his daily press briefings and reduced his own role in them. Those who support the president feel that he has made the point that he is completely unintimidated by media hostility and has no significant trouble fielding their questions, no ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden's Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden's chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate's Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel's infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump's supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
