Biden Calls for Gun Control after Attack on L.A. Sheriff’s Deputies

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Warren, Mich., September 9, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines on Sunday, one day after a gunman ambushed and critically wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in their squad car in Compton.

“Weapons of war have no place in our communities,” Biden said in a tweet. “We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

In an earlier tweet, the former vice president called for the perpetrator of the “cold-blooded” and “unconscionable” shooting to be brought to justice and said anyone who commits an act of violence “should be caught and punished.”

The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery Saturday evening and were listed as in “critical” condition, Fox News reported. The search for the suspect continued on Monday.

President Trump suggested swift, harsh punishment for criminals who target law enforcement.

“Animals that must be hit hard!” Trump said in a tweet.

He later added, “If [the deputies] die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!”

At a roundtable campaign event in Las Vegas on Sunday, Trump expressed support for tougher criminal sentencing guidelines and faster courts and criticized his opponent for being weak on crime, according to Fox News.

“He’s not strong for law and order and everybody knows that,” Trump said. “When you see a scene like happened just last night in California with the two police people – a woman, a man – shot at stone cold short range.”

