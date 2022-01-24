Biden Calls Fox News Reporter a ‘Stupid Son of a B****’ for Asking about Inflation Impact on Midterms

President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters as he meets with his Competition Council in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., January 24, 2022. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Biden was caught insulting Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday for asking if he believes inflation is a “political liability” in the midterms.

“That’s a great asset — more inflation,” Biden responded on a hot mic. “What a stupid son of a b****.”

The President of the United States just called Peter Doocy "a stupid son-of-a-bitch." pic.twitter.com/rQQo3n1IZ7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2022

Biden’s comment comes weeks after a Labor Department report showed inflation increased at the fastest rate in 40 years over the last twelve months. The report showed that the consumer price index, a major inflation gauge, for all items surged 0.5 percent in December and 7.0 percent for the last twelve months ending in December, representing the largest annual spike since June 1982, when inflation hit 7.1 percent.

The insult marks the second sharp exchange Biden has had with a reporter in recent weeks. Last week, he shouted at a reporter who asked about his Atlanta speech on voting rights that offended many Republicans.

The reporter noted at Biden’s press conference that he had campaigned on a return to civility and acknowledged that Biden disputes the characterization that he called opponents of the voting rights bills Bull Connor or George Wallace, but instead that he meant they’re in the same camp.

Biden, snapping at a reporter regarding his Bull Connor remarks: "No, I didn’t say that. Look, what I said, go back and read what I said! … That is an interesting reading iof English. I assume you got into journalism because you like to write!" pic.twitter.com/xJrY5BUQAm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 19, 2022

Before the reporter could finish his question Biden raised his voice: “Go back and read what I said and tell me if you think I called anyone who called on the side . . . position of Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor. That is an interesting reading of English. I assume you got into journalism because you liked to write.”

