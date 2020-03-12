News

Biden Calls Out Trump Admin for Lack of Coronavirus Screening: 'The Administration's Failure on Testing Is Colossal'

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a community event at Sun City MacDonald Ranch in Henderson, Nev., February 14, 2020. (Gage Skidmore)

Former vice president Joe Biden accused the White House of a “colossal” misstep over a lack of available coronavirus testing, and urged that the country dramatically increase its screening capacity.

“The administration’s failure on testing is colossal, and it’s a failure of leadership, planning and execution,” Biden stated. “By next week, the number of tests should be in the millions, not the thousands.”

Biden’s comments come after President Trump told reporters that “frankly, the testing is going very smooth.” But Republicans on Capitol Hill expressed their frustrations over testing after a bipartisan briefing by the CDC.

“We have a serious deficiency in being prepared for testing,” Senator Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.) said. “South Korea, for example, is doing a better job. We not only need a better system for later. We need a better system for now, and we’re going to focus on that as rapidly as we can.”

The former vice president also asserted that the stock market’s volatility was a reflection of Trump’s poor leadership. “The markets will respond to strong steady leadership that address root of problem, not efforts to cover it up,” he said. Biden added that the U.S. “should be leading coordinated global response just as we did to the ebola crisis.”

Following Biden’s remarks, Trump’s 2020 campaign released a statement criticizing Biden for past “terrible judgment and incompetence in the face of public health issues.”

“In times like this, America needs leadership and Biden has shown none. President Trump acted early and decisively and has put the United States on stronger footing than other nations. His every move has been aimed at keeping Americans safe, while Joe Biden has sought to capitalize politically and stoke citizens’ fears,” Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s communications director, said.

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of "old warhorse" presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu "There have only been ... Read More
What Is Happening in Italy?

Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Bernie's Revolution Ends with a Whimper

Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn't do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
I Fear the Coronavirus

Fine, I'll say it: I'm afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that's enough to write me off. "It's just like the flu, but not as bad," I've been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
The Portentous Biden Blowup

Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More
