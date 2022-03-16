Biden Calls Putin ‘A War Criminal’ for Ukraine Invasion

President Joe Biden speaks about assistance the U.S. government is providing to Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 16, 2022. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal” for his attacks on Ukraine.

It appears to be the first time Biden has used the phrase to describe Putin. Other U.S. officials have previously avoided branding Putin as a “war criminal,” instead drawing attention to Russia’s attacks and expressing support for an international war crimes investigation.

The comment came in response to a question from a reporter who asked if Biden is “ready to call Putin a war criminal.”

The president first appeared to misunderstand the question and replied, “No.”

Biden then added: “Did you ask me whether I should call?”

“Oh, I think he is a war criminal,” the president clarified.

When asked about Biden’s comment, White House press secretary said his words “speak for themselves.”

“He was speaking from his heart and speaking from what we’ve seen on television, which is barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country,” Psaki said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“There is a legal process that continues to be underway at the State Department. That’s a process that they would have any updates on,” she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden condemned Russia’s bombing of “apartment buildings, maternity wards, hospitals” and other civilian targets.

Biden’s comment came shortly after Senator Mark Kelly (D., Ariz.) said he should “absolutely” call Putin a war criminal, given Russia’s attacks on hospitals, maternity wards and apartment buildings in Ukraine and the military’s “direct fire on civilians.”

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces bombed a theater in Mariupol on Wednesday where hundreds of people had taken shelter.

The International Criminal Court first opened an investigation into allegations of Russian war crimes during the first days of the invasion. At the time, Ukraine said Russia was shelling civilian areas and had exploited the definition of “genocide” as a pretense to invade.

Meanwhile, Biden announced plans on Wednesday to send cutting-edge armed drones to Ukraine as part of an additional $800 million aid package to support the war and humanitarian effort.

“The world is united in our support for Ukraine and our determination to make (Russian President Vladimir) Putin pay a very heavy price,” Biden said. “America is leading this effort, together with our allies and partners, providing an enormous level of security and humanitarian assistance that we’re adding to today and we’re going to continue to do more in the days and weeks ahead.”

