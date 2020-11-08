Biden Camp: AOC Won’t Be Disappointed by ‘Incredibly Progressive and Aggressive’ Agenda

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds her filled ballot as she votes early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, October 25, 2020. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

The Biden team is promising that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) will not be disappointed by the president-elect’s “incredibly progressive and aggressive agenda” once he takes office.

Asked by NBC host Chuck Todd whether the New York progressive would be “disappointed or not when she sees the agenda of the Biden administration in the first six months,” Biden’s campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield answered in the negative.

“No. I think that Vice President Biden campaigned on an incredibly progressive and aggressive agenda,” Bedingfield responded Sunday on NBC. “Take a look, for example, at his climate plan. It’s the boldest, biggest climate plan that’s ever been put forward by a nominee running for president and now a president-elect. He’s going to make good on those commitments. He spent time during this campaign bringing people together around this climate plan.”

“It’s a big, aggressive plan,” she continued. “It’s the perfect example of the kind of big effort that he is going to make to meet this moment and meet these crises we’re in.”

Ocasio-Cortez expressed frustration in a New York Times interview published Saturday, several days after the general election, that Democrats frequently fail to keep their more progressive promises after they win elections.

The Democratic party has been “extremely hostile to anything that even smells progressive,” the 31-year-old self-described “democratic socialist” lamented told the Times.

Democrats “learned that progressive policies do not hurt candidates,” she declared, adding that “sponsoring the Green New Deal was not a sinker.”

In a CNN interview on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said she believes Biden won the election in part because he worked to unify progressives and more moderate members of the Democratic Party.

