Biden Campaign Demands TV Networks Stop Giving Giuliani Air Time

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas, September 12, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is demanding that major television networks stop inviting Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on air to discuss the whistleblower complaint that led the House to open an inquiry into the possibility of impeaching the president.

“We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump,” senior Biden campaign advisers Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield wrote to executives and major anchors at NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News. “Giving Rudy Giuliani valuable time on your air to push these lies in the first place is a disservice to your audience and a disservice to journalism. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough.”

Giuliani has repeatedly taken to the networks’ airwaves to push unsubstantiated allegations that Biden misused his position as vice president to influence Ukraine on behalf of his son’s business interests.

During a July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked Zelensky multiple times to help Giuliani investigate Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, over allegations that the former vice president used his position to help natural gas company Burisma Holdings avoid a corruption probe soon after the younger Biden was appointed to its board of directors.

The revelation, brought to the attention of lawmakers and the public by a whistleblower complaint from an anonymous member of the intelligence community, led House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment probe last week.