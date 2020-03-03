Biden Campaign Official Mocks Comey, Rejects His Endorsement

Former FBI director James Comey speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Andrew Bates, Rapid Response Director for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, mocked former FBI director James Comey on Tuesday after Comey endorsed the former vice president.

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

Comey has been heavily criticized by Republicans and Democrats over his handling of both the investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian officials, and the FBI probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server to read classified government emails.

In July 2016, Comey closed the email investigation without recommending charges against Clinton, while saying the former secretary of state was “extremely careless” in her handling of classified information. However, FBI agents subsequently discovered more of Clinton’s emails on devices belonging to former New York State congressman Anthony Weiner, and Comey decided to reopen the investigation in October 2016 just weeks before the presidential elections.

Biden has garnered a slew of endorsements since winning the South Carolina Primary on Saturday with almost 50 percent of the vote. The former vice president is facing off against chief rival Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) in the Super Tuesday primaries.