Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Nominee

By
Sen. Kamala Harris (D., CA) speaks to reporters about police-reform legislation on Capitol Hill, June 23, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Joe Biden has picked California senator Kamala Harris to be his vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked Kamala Harris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden wrote on his Twitter account.

Biden said in a statement, “I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person.”

Harris is the first woman of black and Indian descent to be nominated for a presidential ticket. The California senator is the former district attorney for San Francisco and rose to become the state’s attorney general.

During the Democratic primary debates in 2019, Harris slammed Biden for working with senators who “built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race.” Harris also said she in April of this year that she believed women who accused Biden of touching them inappropriately.

The Trump campaign immediately condemned Biden’s decision to nominate Harris.

“In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’s government takeover of healthcare,” the campaign said in a press release. “She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

