Biden Claims GOP Concerns about Flynn Probe ‘All About Diversion,’ Claims Ignorance on Investigation’s Origins

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks on the eve of the Nevada Caucus at Hyde Park Middle School in Las Vegas, Nev., February 21, 2020. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)

Former Vice President Joe Biden was forced to backtrack after saying he knew “nothing” about the investigation of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, after ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pointed out Biden has been in a January 2017 Oval Office meeting in which Flynn was discussed.

When first asked about the DOJ’s decision to drop the case against Flynn — who pled guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI — Biden said “I know nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn,” and accused President Trump of “diversion” for claiming the Flynn case was orchestrated by Obama.

“He continues to act irresponsibly. He hasn’t done his job, this is all about diverting attention, diverting attention from the horrible way in which he has acted,” Biden stated. “We don’t have coronavirus because of him, but we have the devastating impact of it because of his lack of a policy, his lack of action.”

Asked if DOJ was justified in dropping charges against Michael Flynn @JoeBiden tells @GStephanopoulos: "I think there's nothing there…but it's not a surprise that, in fact, the Justice Dept. decided anybody who was an ally of the president didn't do anything wrong ever anyway" pic.twitter.com/eSHX96xScG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 12, 2020

But after Stephanopoulos pointed out that Biden reportedly attended a January 5, 2017 briefing on “the FBI’s plan to question Michael Flynn,” Biden claimed “I thought you asked me whether or not I had anything to do with him being prosecuted.”

“I was aware that they asked for an investigation, but that’s all I know about it,” he then elaborated. I don’t think anything else.”

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates said in testimony that was released Thursday that she was “so surprised” to hear Obama asking about Flynn’s call with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak that “she was having a hard time processing it and listening to the conversation at the same time.”

An email that former national security adviser Susan Rice sent to herself after the meeting said that Biden was in attendance for the conversations about Flynn.

