Biden Claims ‘No Option’ but to Suspend Filibuster for Vote-Law Overhaul; GOP Warns of Dire Consequences

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on voting rights during a speech on the grounds of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Ga., January 11, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President Biden declared on Tuesday that Democrats have “no option” but to change filibuster rules to pass a pair of voting bills, hours after Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) warned the changes could “silence the voices of millions” of Americans.

“I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass these voting rights bills; debate them, vote, let the majority prevail,” Biden said in a speech at Morehouse College in Atlanta. “If that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules including getting rid of the filibuster for this.”

While Republicans have decried Democrats’ voting legislation as a federal takeover of elections procedures, Biden compared opponents of the legislation to southern segregationists.

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?” Biden said. “This is the moment to decide, to defend our elections, to defend our democracy.”

In remarks on the Senate floor earlier on Tuesday, McConnell warned of consequences should the Senate waive the filibuster to pass the voting bills.

“By breaking the Senate, this Democratic Leader wants to silence the voices of millions and millions of Americans,” McConnell said. Later the minority leader added, “a post-nuclear Senate would not be more efficient or more productive. I personally guarantee it.”

Biden called for passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would restore a portion of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that required districts with a history of racial discrimination to obtain Justice Department approval before changing local election procedures.

Biden also called to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, which would set national standards for voter ID by allowing a range of documentation, set a 15-day minimum early voting period, and make it easier for state residents to sue their legislatures over redistricting issues.

