News

Law & the Courts

Biden Condemns Portland Violence, Accuses Trump of ‘Fanning the Flames of Hate’

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden delivers a speech for the 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement Sunday accusing President Trump of “fanning the flames of hate” that he said led to the Saturday night violence in Portland that resulted in one death.

“As a country, we must condemn the incitement of hate and resentment that led to this deadly clash,” Biden said in his statement. “It is not a peaceful protest when you go out spoiling for a fight. What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters?”

A man was shot and killed Saturday night during clashes in Portland between Black Lives Matter protesters and a caravan of Trump supporters who drove trucks through the downtown streets. The man appeared to be wearing thin blue line patches, which indicate support for police officers, and a hat with the logo for the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. Members of the caravan shot paintball guns from pickup trucks at protesters, who threw projectiles back at them.

Protests and rioting have been ongoing in Portland for more than 90 days since the police custody death of George Floyd in May.

Biden said Trump is “recklessly encouraging violence,” adding that he condemns “violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right.”

“He may think that war in our streets is good for his reelection chances, but that is not presidential leadership — or even basic human compassion,” Biden said. “The job of a president is to lower the temperature. … The temperature in the country is higher, tensions run stronger, divisions run deeper. And all of us are less safe because Donald Trump can’t do the job of the American president.”

Comments

Trump responded to the reports of violence in the city by calling for the National Guard to be brought in to quell the unrest. The president also shared a video of the pro-Trump caravan that drove into Portland, calling them, “GREAT PATRIOTS!”

“The big backlash going on in Portland cannot be unexpected after 95 days of watching and incompetent Mayor admit that he has no idea what he is doing,” Trump said in a Sunday tweet. “The people of Portland won’t put up with no safety any longer. The Mayor is a FOOL. Bring in the National Guard!”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Culture

John Muir Is Canceled. Who’s Next?

By
The cancel culture has now reached into every nook and cranny of life. Eskimo Pie, the chocolate-covered ice-cream treat that has been around for a century, will be renamed after critics said the name was insensitive. What’s next? We have a partial answer. Last week, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of ... Read More
Culture

John Muir Is Canceled. Who’s Next?

By
The cancel culture has now reached into every nook and cranny of life. Eskimo Pie, the chocolate-covered ice-cream treat that has been around for a century, will be renamed after critics said the name was insensitive. What’s next? We have a partial answer. Last week, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Let Them Boycott!

By
Ostensibly, the NBA boycotts, which other sports are adopting, are illogical. But then, the animating concept behind the player protests -- “systemic racism,” derived from the smear that the nation’s police forces are hunting down young black men -- is irrational, a triumph of distorted narrative over ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Let Them Boycott!

By
Ostensibly, the NBA boycotts, which other sports are adopting, are illogical. But then, the animating concept behind the player protests -- “systemic racism,” derived from the smear that the nation’s police forces are hunting down young black men -- is irrational, a triumph of distorted narrative over ... Read More
Culture

Roads to Ruin

By
Martinsville, Ind. — Just visible through the trees off Indiana State Road 37, south of Indianapolis, there was for many years a derelict iron bridge carrying a fragment of an older incarnation of the highway. You wouldn’t have known to look at it, but that old pony-truss bridge was an indirect ancestor ... Read More
Culture

Roads to Ruin

By
Martinsville, Ind. — Just visible through the trees off Indiana State Road 37, south of Indianapolis, there was for many years a derelict iron bridge carrying a fragment of an older incarnation of the highway. You wouldn’t have known to look at it, but that old pony-truss bridge was an indirect ancestor ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More