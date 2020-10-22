Biden Confronted at Debate over Hunter’s Dealings, Issues Blanket Denials

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during the final 2020 presidential campaign debate in Nashville, Tenn., October 22, 2020. (Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Thursday called Rudy Giuliani a “Russian pawn” and claimed stories of his involvement in his son’s foreign business dealings are “not true,” saying he has “not taken a penny from any foreign source in my life.”

The comments came during the final presidential debate on Thursday evening. Earlier in the day the recipient of an email that purportedly detailed a business arrangement between a Chinese company and the Biden family confirmed that the email is “genuine” and said the family “aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions” from foreign entities.

Giuliani provided a trove of documents to the New York Post last week that includes a number of emails between Hunter Biden and foreign business partners. One email exchange between the younger Biden and representatives of a Chinese energy firm reads, “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?” Tony Bobulinski, who is listed as a recipient of the email, told Fox News that the “big guy” is a reference to Joe Biden, who was slated to receive a ten percent equity stake in the joint venture.

Biden lashed out at Giuliani at the debate.

“We are in a situation where we have foreign countries trying to interfere in the outcome of our election,” he said. “[Trump’s] own national security advisor told him that what is happening with his buddy Rudy Giuliani — he’s being used as a Russian pawn, he’s being fed information that is Russian, that is not true,” he said.

Though Biden claimed that Giuliani has been fed untrue information, he has not come out and said the emails were forged.

President Trump pushed back, accusing Biden of “getting a lot of money from Russia.”

“You probably still are, but now with what came out today it’s probably even worse. All of the emails … of the kind of money that you were raking in, you and your family,” he said.

Biden responded: “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life.”

“I don’t make money from China, you do,” Trump responded. “I don’t make money from Ukraine, you do. I don’t make money from Russia, you made $3.5 million, Joe, and your son gave you — they even have a statement that ‘We have to give 10 percent to the big man.’ You’re the big man.”

The former vice president claimed there was “nothing unethical” about Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ukranian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

He said though questions had arisen over whether he had done something wrong in respect to Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma that, “every single solitary person, when [Trump] was going through his impeachment, testifying under oath, who worked for him said I did my job impeccably, I carried out U.S. policy, not one single, solitary thing was out of line.”

He accused Trump of “trying to bribe the Ukranian government to say something negative about me, which they would not do and did not do because it’s never, ever happened.”

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing,” he said.

Later, the pair clashed again when Trump accused Biden of being a “corrupt politician” over the news of the Biden family’s foreign dealings.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant,” Biden said. “Five former heads of the CIA — both parties — say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.”

The documents Giuliani had given the New York Post were reportedly recovered from a laptop computer that was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware in April 2019 but never retrieved that purportedly belongs to Hunter Biden. Fox News reported Thursday that the FBI had subpoenaed the laptop in connection with a money laundering investigation.

“You mean the laptop is now another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax?” Trump asked. “The laptop is Russia, Russia, Russia? You have to be kidding me, here we go again with Russia.”

