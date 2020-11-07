Biden Declares ‘a Time to Heal’ after Election Win

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses supporters at election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the presidential election, in Wilmington, Del., November 7, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

Joe Biden described his coming term as president as “a time to heal” for the nation, both from coronavirus and from various social tensions, in remarks to a crowd of supporters on Saturday night.

The speech was Biden’s first since networks declared victory earlier in the day for the Democratic candidate in the presidential elections.

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again—and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies,” Biden said. “They are not our enemies, they are Americans.”

Biden went on, “the Bible tells us, to everything there is a season. A time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow—and a time to heal. This is a time to heal in America.”

The former vice president promised to organize a group of scientists and medical experts on Monday to form his transition team to deal with the pandemic.

“Folks, our work begins with getting COVID under control. We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments…until we get it under control,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, President Trump has yet to concede the election to Biden. Trump and allies have vowed to fight for recounts in crucial swing states including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement earlier on Saturday. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

