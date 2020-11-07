News

Elections

Biden Declares ‘a Time to Heal’ after Election Win

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses supporters at election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the presidential election, in Wilmington, Del., November 7, 2020. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via Reuters)

Joe Biden described his coming term as president as “a time to heal” for the nation, both from coronavirus and from various social tensions, in remarks to a crowd of supporters on Saturday night.

The speech was Biden’s first since networks declared victory earlier in the day for the Democratic candidate in the presidential elections.

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again—and to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies,” Biden said. “They are not our enemies, they are Americans.”

Biden went on, “the Bible tells us, to everything there is a season. A time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow—and a time to heal. This is a time to heal in America.”

The former vice president promised to organize a group of scientists and medical experts on Monday to form his transition team to deal with the pandemic.

“Folks, our work begins with getting COVID under control. We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments…until we get it under control,” Biden said.

Comments

Meanwhile, President Trump has yet to concede the election to Biden. Trump and allies have vowed to fight for recounts in crucial swing states including Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump said in a statement earlier on Saturday. “Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Our Two Minority Parties

By
As the results of the election come gradually into sharper focus, both parties have good reason to be frustrated. Both have been rebuked in some important respects by the electorate. And both rebukes are justified. If the parties are willing to learn from them, the result might be good for our politics. In a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Our Two Minority Parties

By
As the results of the election come gradually into sharper focus, both parties have good reason to be frustrated. Both have been rebuked in some important respects by the electorate. And both rebukes are justified. If the parties are willing to learn from them, the result might be good for our politics. In a ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Nuns Will Beat Biden

By
When the Little Sisters of the Poor and allied groups won their most recent victory at the Supreme Court this summer, Joe Biden said he wanted not just to undo that decision but to go back to the pre-Hobby Lobby version of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate. He never explained how he could attain ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Nuns Will Beat Biden

By
When the Little Sisters of the Poor and allied groups won their most recent victory at the Supreme Court this summer, Joe Biden said he wanted not just to undo that decision but to go back to the pre-Hobby Lobby version of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate. He never explained how he could attain ... Read More
Elections

The Left Turn That Never Came

By
Most of the press knew the election results before the first vote was cast. They knew it just like they did in 2016. After a couple days digesting their disastrous election forecasts, the relationship between the elite media and the American voter is looking more and more like an old dialogue from the Spanish ... Read More
Elections

The Left Turn That Never Came

By
Most of the press knew the election results before the first vote was cast. They knew it just like they did in 2016. After a couple days digesting their disastrous election forecasts, the relationship between the elite media and the American voter is looking more and more like an old dialogue from the Spanish ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More