Biden, DNC Fundraising Soars to $80 Million in May

Former vice president Joe Biden at his Super Tuesday night rally in Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 2020. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee raised more than $80 million in May, a record monthly fundraising haul for the former vice president this campaign season.

The presumptive Democratic nominee along with the DNC pulled in $80.8 million in May, surging past April’s fundraising haul of slightly more than $60.5 million.

In April, the Biden campaign formed a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC. The next month, the Biden Victory Fund was established to work with the DNC. The record haul in May largely represents the effect of that new committee.

The campaign said that the average online donation to the campaign was $30, and educators continue to comprise the majority of the vice president’s donors. Half of the campaign’s May donors were new supporters, and the number of online donors to Biden has tripled since February, according to a Tuesday email from the campaign to supporters.

The massive fundraising haul comes as more than 40 million Americans have lost their jobs since the start of the pandemic. Unemployment began to spike as states implemented lockdown and stay at home orders in order to curb the spread of the virus.

“I understand what these dollars mean. When facing uncertainty and recession, you chose to back me. I will never forget that. And I promise that when I’m president, I won’t let you down,” Biden said.

While Biden struggled with fundraising during the early days of his campaign, his primary rivals have since dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination, and he has picked up endorsements from heavy hitters in the party, including Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama.

Clinton, the Democratic nominee in 2016, raised $2 million for Biden during a virtual fundraiser on May 19 for which Biden was not present. Obama is scheduled to join his former running mate for a virtual fundraising event on June 23.

