Biden Does Not Declare Victory but Says ‘We Believe We Will Be the Winners’

By
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks about the current results of the election in Wilmington, Del., November 4, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday that he believes when all votes are counted, he will be declared the next president of the United States.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” Biden said in a brief speech in Wilmington, Delaware. “But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Biden said he is “on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country.”

“I’m very proud of our campaign, only three presidential campaigns in the past have defeated an incumbent president,” he added. “When it’s finished, God willing, we’ll be the fourth.”

Biden’s comments come shortly after the Associated Press projected he had won in another battleground state, Wisconsin, giving the Democrat 248 electoral votes to Trumps’ 214, with 76 yet to be called, per the AP. To claim victory, a candidate will need to reach 270 electoral votes.

The battleground states of Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Pennsylvania are still being counted as the fate of the election hangs in the balance.

The candidates saw tight margins in a number of states and have battled over swing states, with Trump winning Florida, the largest battleground state, and Biden flipping Arizona, which has reliably voted Republican in recent elections. In many states, Trump has defied polling, leaving the election much tighter than many had expected.

Biden used his address to call for unity after the election.

“Once this election is finalized and behind us it’ll be time for us to do what we’ve always done as Americans: put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us,” he said. “To lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to on another, to hear each other again.”

