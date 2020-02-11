Biden Elects to Ditch New Hampshire ahead of Vote, Will Address Supporters from South Carolina

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Manchester, N.H. ,February 10, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Joe Biden’s campaign announced that the former vice president would be leaving New Hampshire before results are announced in the state’s primary Tuesday, and would instead address supporters via livestream from South Carolina.

Speaking to reporters immediately after the announcement, Biden said he was still “mildly hopeful” about results in New Hampshire.

“Look, we got a lot of good friends here in New Hampshire, but this race isn’t over,” Biden said. “You got significant portions of the electorate who haven’t voted yet . . . we’re still mildly hopeful here in New Hampshire. And we’ll see what happens.”

When Biden filed for the state primary on November 8, he told reporters that “I’m not here to come in second. I never enter anything to come in second.”

Earlier: 2020 candidate @JoeBiden officially filed for the NH primary. He said he would be able to "get things done" as president. "I plan on trying to win in New Hampshire. I'm not here to come in second," Biden said. #FITN #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/0dAeBh0Q2V — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) November 8, 2019

The former vice president is currently polling tied for fourth in New Hampshire, according to the primary polling average from RealClearPolitics. Polling last week showed that Biden’s support among voters over 65 — typically a source of strength for the former vice president — have fled following his poor performance in the Iowa caucuses. The trend was likely exacerbated by the rise of former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden has pleaded for support from New Hampshire voters, telling a crowd last week that “I am not going to sugarcoat it, we took a gut punch in Iowa.”

“I need your help. I am asking for your help. Look me over,” Biden said at a different event. “Like my mother said, hope springs eternal. We are not giving up; we are not giving up.”