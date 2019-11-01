Biden in Fourth Place in Latest Iowa Poll

Joe Biden speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, August 10, 2019. (Gage Skidmore)

Former vice president Joe Biden fell to fourth place in the latest poll of Democratic presidential primary candidates in Iowa.

The poll, conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, shows Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren in the lead with 22 percent of the prospective vote. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders placed second with 19 percent, while South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg took 18 percent.

Biden received 17 percent of the vote.

As part of the poll, respondents were asked which candidate they were most confident could beat President Trump in the elections. The survey found voters were most confident in Biden’s and Warren’s chances of winning against the incumbent president.

Warren’s surge to the front of the latest Iowa poll comes as details of her universal medicare plan were revealed Friday morning. The Senator’s proposal, while similar to that of Sanders, would cost $52 trillion over ten years. The plan would be funded by taxes on employers as well as taxes on rich Americans and corporations, in addition to Warren’s trademark wealth tax.

A previous survey of Iowa caucus voters found Biden in the lead, barely edging out Warren.

Biden also retains the national lead in the Democratic primaries, according to RealClearPolitics. The former vice president gained the lead in a CNN poll released October 23.

Buttigieg, while not polling well nationally, surged in Iowa recently. The Indiana mayor has sought to portray himself as a moderate alternative to Warren and Sanders, and questioned their ability to fund universal medicare coverage during the October Democratic primary debate.