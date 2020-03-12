News

Elections

Biden Hires Former Beto O’Rourke Campaign Manager to Lead General Election Push

By
Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke endorses former vice president Joe Biden at a campaign event at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas, U.S., March 2, 2020. (Eric Thayer/Reuters)

As Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden gears up for the general election in November, his campaign has decided to hire former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke’s campaign manager.

Biden plans to announce Thursday that he has tapped as his new campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who directed O’Rourke’s bid for the Democratic nomination before he dropped out of the 2020 race in November.

In February, after Biden’s anemic performance in the Iowa caucuses, Anita Dunn, a former senior Obama adviser, joined Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz in running the campaign. Schultz is slated to move to a new role, working with Democratic National Committee and convention organizers as well as donor outreach for the general election.

The move to expand his campaign operation comes after concerns from senior Democratic strategists and others that Biden’s campaign lacked the funding and organization required to go up against the Trump campaign as Biden moves closer to clinching the nomination.

Biden’s flagging campaign received a shot in the arm last month when he won South Carolina’s primary election, triggering a wave of endorsements he rode to Super Tuesday, when the former vice president gained a firm lead in delegates over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and regained the status of national front runner.

Comments

O’Malley Dillon, 43, was the DNC’s executive director during former president Barack Obama’s first term and later became his deputy campaign manager during his reelection campaign in 2012.

Last year, she took on managing the 2020 presidential campaign of O’Rourke, who soared into the national spotlight in 2018 when he came close to beating conservative Senator Ted Cruz in Texas.

Comments

Most Popular

Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
Health Care

Yes, Coronavirus Is Worse Than the Flu

By
On the menu today: how the coronavirus is both more deadly and more contagious than the seasonal flu, wondering about the track record of “old warhorse” presidential candidates, and Mike Bloomberg breaks some more promises. Why We Fear the Coronavirus More Than the Seasonal Flu “There have only been ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
World

What Is Happening in Italy?

By
Italy had 62 coronavirus cases on February 22, and two-and-half weeks later it has more than 10,000 cases, with more than 600 people dead and the country on lockdown. What happened? While the virus initially seemed under control, it had been quietly spreading, as the Guardian reports: In reality, as would ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Revolution Ends with a Whimper

By
Maybe Bernie Sanders and his supporters will console themselves with the argument that the primary calendar didn’t do him any favors. After South Carolina, Super Tuesday featured a slew of similar heavily African-American, culturally conservative Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Health Care

I Fear the Coronavirus

By
Fine, I’ll say it: I’m afraid of it, the virus. For a significant portion of readers, that’s enough to write me off. “It’s just like the flu, but not as bad,” I’ve been told several times already. That response is based on a sound calculation used by Calvin Coolidge that for every ten problems ... Read More
Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More
Elections

The Portentous Biden Blowup

By
Joe Biden lost it again on the campaign trail at an auto plant being built in Detroit, and in a now familiar script. His blowup had all his characteristic theatrics of prior such encounters. There were the shouting at blue-collar workers, the he-man, corn-pop-like braggadocio, the ad hominem expletives ... Read More