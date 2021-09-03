Biden’s Average Approval Rating Falls to Record-Low after Afghanistan Withdrawal

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to members of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence nearby McLean, Va., July 27, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Friday will drag President Joe Biden’s average approval rating — already at a nadir — down to a new low.

According to the survey, only 44 percent of American approve of the president’s job performance while 51 percent actively disapprove. Biden does even worse with independents — only 36 percent approve.

The nature of the president’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has no doubt contributed to his suddenly diminishing political stature. Seventy-seven percent of Americans approve of Biden’s decision to pull U.S. troops out of the country, yet 60 percent concur that his administration carried out the withdrawal poorly. That’s double the amount that approve.

Americans are split on the question of whether the withdrawal has rendered the U.S. less safe or made no difference for the country’s national security. Only eight percent believe the country is more safe.

The FiveThirtyEight polling average pegs support for Biden at just 45.8 percent, a record low. A month ago, it stood at 50.9 percent. The proportion of Americans who disapprove of Biden has increased from 42.9 percent on August 3 to 48.5 percent now.

Rasmussen Reports, YouGov, and Emerson College polls conducted over the same period as the ABC survey (August 30-September 1) all placed Biden underwater as well at 42, 44, and 46 percent approval, respectively.

Biden’s slide also coincides with an increasingly sluggish economic recovery. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday that the U.S. added only 235,000 new jobs in August. That compares unfavorably to the 728,000 that were expected.

