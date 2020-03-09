News

Elections

Biden Holds 24-Point Lead Over Sanders in Michigan: Poll

By
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Mississippi, March 8, 2020. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden holds a 24-point lead over Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) in Michigan, according to a Detroit Free Press/EPIC-MRA poll released Monday.

The poll of 400 likely Democratic primary voters shows Biden with 51 percent support, far ahead of Sanders’s 27 percent. The survey was conducted from March 4 through March 6, after Biden’s strong showing on Super Tuesday, and Michigan will conduct its primary on Tuesday, March 10.

However, when conducted during the 2016 primary, the very same poll showed Hillary Clinton with a 25-point lead over Sanders, and was one of several polls giving Clinton a 21-point lead on average. The Vermont senator then proceeded to win the Michigan primary by a margin of around 1.4 percent, boosted by turnout among young voters and voters outside the Detroit metro area that surprised even the Sanders campaign.

It is not clear whether Sanders will be able to repeat his 2016 upset. Following that election and the general election loss to President Trump, Michigan Democrats backed more moderate lawmakers in 2018, including Representative Elissa Slotkin and current Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Comments

“Joe Biden is the one who is running on the blueprint that we ran on in 2018,” Whitmer said on Friday. “As I look to the fall, Joe Biden’s message is one that I know will resonate across the state.”

Sanders, however, has been campaigning hard in Michigan since Super Tuesday, canceling a planned rally in Mississippi last week in order to get to Michigan earlier.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Film & TV

The Brilliance of Better Call Saul

By
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the televisual worlds of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has an unusual talent: he is brilliant at showing us work. What does it feel like to test fast-food sauce recipes, to push a mail cart around an office, to make a cement walkway, or to highlight relevant items in a ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
Elections

When Will Bernie Overtake Biden’s Delegate Lead?

By
Unless there’s a revolution in the status of the race, it’s hard to see Bernie’s opening to do it. Apparently he’s been saying that he might catch Biden when all the California delegates are allocated, but that’s not plausible. From NBC’s First Read: On Wednesday night, Bernie Sanders told MSNBC’s ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Most Useful Idiots

By
From the New York Times we learn—it is no surprise—that Bernie Sanders, the socialist from Vermont from Brooklyn who until recently was leading the Democratic presidential pack and may yet end up the nominee, allowed himself and his office (mayor of Burlington, Vt., at the time) to be used by the Soviet Union ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Politics & Policy

How ‘Diverse’ Is Harvard?

By
The Harvard Crimson distributed a survey to more than 1,000 faculty members in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, seeking to gauge the political and electoral commitments of faculty members at Harvard. The anonymous survey received just short of 500 responses. Of the responding faculty, 38.4 percent identified ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More
Elections

Elizabeth Warren in Denial

By
Elizabeth Warren cannot believe that she was defeated by the campaigns of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders — she insists, instead, that she was defeated by their testes. We sympathize, truly. It is difficult to believe, and must be tough to accept, that any barely competent political operation could be defeated ... Read More