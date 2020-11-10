Biden: ‘I Don’t See a Need for Legal Action’ to Force Trump Cooperation with Transition

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., November 10, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that he does not see a need to launch legal action to compel the Trump administration to cooperate with Biden’s transition team.

“We’re just going to proceed the way we have,” Biden said. “We’re going to do exactly what we’d be doing if he had conceded and said we’ve won, which we have. And so there’s nothing really changing.”

Asked if he is “ruling out legal action,” Biden responded that such a step is not necessary right now.

“No, I don’t see a need for legal action quite frankly,” Biden responded. “I think the legal action is, you’ve seen it play out the actions he’s taking, and so far there is no evidence of any of the assertions made by the president or Secretary of State Pompeo.”

The former vice president also said he is not receiving the daily classified briefing on security threats that a president-elect is typically given.

“Access to classified information is useful, but I’m not in a position to make any decision on those issues anyway. There’s as I said one president at a time, and he will be president until January 20. It would be nice to have it, but it’s not critical.”

“We don’t see anything slowing us down,” Biden said.

Since Biden’s projected victory over Trump in the general election last week, the administration has made allegations of widespread voter fraud refused to work with the former vice president’s transition team.

The Biden transition team was reportedly considering legal action if the General Services Administration, the agency responsible for overseeing a presidential transition, continued to rebuff the Biden team’s attempts to begin the transfer of power, which includes releasing millions of dollars and providing access to federal agencies and office space in Washington.

On Tuesday, Pompeo predicted that there will “be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration” over the next few months.

Trump has continued to claim victory in the election even as his representatives have yet to produce evidence of voter fraud widespread enough to change the outcome of the election. His legal team has launched several lawsuits in various key battleground states challenging the vote counting process.

