Biden Job Approval Underwater in Most Swing States Amid Afghanistan Fallout

President Joe Biden looks on during a meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 1, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

According to a new national poll conducted by Civiqs, President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is underwater in most swing states. The military withdrawal and chaotic civilian evacuation from Afghanistan overseen by Biden left the country in Taliban control and led to the deaths of 13 American soldiers and countless Afghans.

In six hotly contested battlegrounds during the 2020 election — namely Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas — Biden’s approval rating is underwater by ten or more percentage points.

In Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Virginia and Wisconsin too, more Americans disappointed in, rather than satisfied with, Biden’s job performance, but by a single digit margin. Biden beat Trump in each of these states in 2020.

Biden’s net approval rating has dropped from a positive five percent when he assumed office in January to negative eight percent in August, Civiqs calculated.

The fiasco in Afghanistan, as well as the spread of the delta variant, are believed to have contributed to Biden’s plummeting numbers. While the poll suggests that the vast majority of Democrats still support Biden, an even greater proportion of Republicans still oppose him, and 58 percent of independents are now displeased with the president.

The latest numbers from Civiqs suggests that the American public, and unaffiliated voters especially, has registered the Afghanistan episode as a foreign policy failure, despite the Biden administration’s insistence that the haphazard nature of the pull-out was largely unavoidable and should be counted as a success.

Biden’s struggles suggest that the GOP might be strategically as well as financially well-positioned heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

