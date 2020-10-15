Biden Leads Trump by 11 Points Less Than Three Weeks from Election Day: Poll

Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Ga., October 13, 2020. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump nationally by double digits just three weeks ahead of the November election.

Biden has 53 percent support to Trump’s 42 percent among registered voters, an 11-point lead, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Thursday.

The former vice president’s lead has diminished since just after the presidential debate earlier this month but before Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus, when Biden led Trump by 14 points.

Since then, Trump has been hospitalized and recovered from the virus, the White House saying earlier this week that he tested negative and is no longer contagious. Meanwhile, the battle over Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett has kicked off in the Senate, with the last day of confirmation hearings scheduled for Thursday.

However, Trump is still not polling at the level he was last month, when he was behind Biden by only 8 points. His polling numbers are similar to July, when Trump trailed Biden by 11 points.

Half of voters, 50 percent, say they are better off now than they were four years ago, while 34 percent say they are worse off now. In contrast though, 58 percent think the country is worse off now than four years ago while only 38 percent said they think the nation is better off.

Last month, Biden had a strong showing of support in the must-win battleground state of Pennsylvania, where Biden was born and where he led Trump by 9 points among likely voters, according to a Marist/NBC News poll. In Florida, another state considered vital for the Trump campaign to win, most polls show Biden with a tiny lead of a few points over Trump.

