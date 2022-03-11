Biden Moves to Revoke Russia’s ‘Most Favored Nation’ Trade Status

President Biden announces new actions against Russia at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

President Biden on Friday called on Congress to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation status,” which would downgrade the country as a U.S. trading partner and potentially result in devastating tariffs against Moscow.

In addition to revoking normal trade relations, Biden announced a new tranche of economic sanctions that include cutting Russia off from international borrowing privileges, and imposing more export and import restrictions and additional penalties on Russian elites and their families.

President Biden announced the sanctions during a press conference Friday. As punishment for its continued attacks on Ukraine, Russia will be denied the opportunity to borrow from the World Trade Organization and International Monetary Fund.

In order to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” status, Congress must vote to remove the country from the World Trade Organization — an effort that is expected to receive bipartisan support.

“I think we should use Article 21 ability under the WTO to revoke that,” Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) said Thursday during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

G7 countries and the European Union are expected to take the same step in the coming days and Canada has already revoked Russia’s status.

The export of luxury goods to Russia as well as the U.S. import of commodities from several Russian sectors including seafood, spirits/vodka, and non-industrial diamonds will be prohibited. The U.S. Treasury will also release guidance on preventing sanctions evasion through cryptocurrency and the blockchain.

