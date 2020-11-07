Biden: No ‘Final Declaration of Victory Yet’ But the Numbers are Clear

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about election results in Wilmington, Del., November 6, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said while there is “no final declaration of victory yet” in the presidential race that it is “clear” that he will win the race, as votes are still being counted in a number of key states.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story — we’re going to win this race,” Biden said in a speech delivered from Wilmington, Delaware.

The former vice president spoke about his lead in three of the four battleground states that have yet to be called: Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada. President Trump currently leads in North Carolina, which also remains uncalled.

“We’re on track to over 300 electoral college votes and look at the national numbers, we’re going to win this race with a clear majority with the nation behind us,” he said. “We’ve gotten over 74 million votes — let me repeat that — 74 million votes, that’s more than any presidential ticket has ever gotten in the history of the United States of America.”

Biden currently leads Trump in electoral college votes 264 to 214, according to projections by the Associated Press. He needs just six more electoral votes to reach the threshold of 270 needed to claim victory. Any one of the states in which he leads would bring him to victory.

“I know watching these vote tallies on T.V. moves very slow, and as slow as it goes it can be numbing, but never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers, they represent votes and voters,” he said.

The Democrat said voters have “given us a mandate” for action on COVID, the economy, climate change and systemic racism and once again called for unity between the parties.

