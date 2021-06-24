Biden Nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. Post

Cindy McCain speaks on stage at the Women In The World Summit in New York, April 12, 2019. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

President Joe Biden has nominated Cindy McCain, the widow of former Republican Senator John McCain, to serve as the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Biden’s move to recruit McCain comes after she, disillusioned with the Trump administration and its negative treatment of her husband, endorsed Biden as a presidential candidate. During his term, former President Donald Trump repeatedly ridiculed Senator McCain as a moderate member of the GOP, and for his military service in Vietnam.

Advertisement

The Maricopa County Republicans in Arizona, following the senator’s death, took issue with McCain’s condemnation of the president. For her criticism of Trump and for defecting to support Biden and other progressive causes, the Maricopa County GOP moved to censure McCain in January following the Capitol Riot.

In an official resolution, the Maricopa GOP listed a number of grievances with the wife. It concluded that “the Republican Party in the State of Arizona agrees to dissolve in perpetuity any connections whatsoever to Cindy McCain and any of her family members who have supported her views and actions.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.