Biden Nominee Argued Americans Should Have Fewer Children to Protect Environment

Tracy Stone-Manning testifies on Capitol Hill, June 8, 2021. (Senate Energy Dems/YouTube)

President Biden’s nominee for head of the Bureau of Land Management argued in her graduate thesis in 1992 that American couples should have two children or fewer to protect the environment.

“The origin of our abuses is us. If there were fewer of us, we would have less impact,” nominee Tracy Stone-Manning wrote in her thesis, which was first reported by the Daily Caller. “We must consume less, and more importantly, we must breed fewer consuming humans.”

As part of her thesis, Stone-Manning devised advertisements that would urge people not to have children. One ad showed a picture of a child with the text, “Can you find the environmental hazard in this photo?…That’s right, it’s the cute baby.”

The ad goes on, “When we overpopulate, the earth notices it more. Stop at two. It could be the best thing you do for the planet.”

Stone-Manning wrote that the ads she developed were intended to shock viewers and readers.

“Harshly, the ads say that the earth can’t afford Americans. More softly, they ask people to think about how their family planning choices affect the planet,” Stone-Manning wrote.

The nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning, an environmental adviser who has served in the office of Senator Jon Tester (D., Mont.), has already drawn controversy over her links to a federal investigation into a tree-spiking incident in the 1980s. “Tree-spiking” is a method in which metal spikes are nailed to tree trunks, making them difficult to log, and has been referred to as a form of eco-terrorism.

Stone-Manning testified before a grand jury in 1989 and during a criminal trial in 1993 over a tree-spiking incident at a forest near Powell, Idaho, according to reports in local media.

Stone-Manning told the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee in May of this year that she had never been the target of a federal investigation. While reports from the time do not prove that Stone-Manning was the target of an investigation, Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.) said the reports strongly indicated she lied to the committee.

“It’s clear that Ms. Stone-Manning was intentionally trying to deceive the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources,” Barrasso told the Caller.

