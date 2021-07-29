Biden Orders Plans for Mandatory COVID Vaccination for Military Personnel

U.S. and Turkish military forces conduct a joint ground patrol inside the security mechanism area in northeast Syria, Sept. 8, 2019. (Specialist Alec Dionne/US Army)

President Biden announced Thursday that he has instructed military officials to craft a plan for making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for service personnel.

“I think it’s going to happen,” Biden said of a military vaccine mandate during remarks at the White House.

He said it was only a question of when.

The news comes as Biden also announced that all federal employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly or twice weekly testing as well as mask mandates and distancing rules in the workplace.

“After months and months of cases going down, we’re seeing a spike in COVID cases,” Biden said in remarks at the White House. “Why? Because of this new form, this new variant called the delta variant.”

The new rules for federal employees will affect more than 4 million Americans.

