Biden Pledges to Nominate Black Woman to Supreme Court by End of February

President Joe Biden speaks about the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the end of the court’s current term at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 27, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Biden on Thursday reiterated his campaign pledge to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court, and said the nomination would be ready by the end of February.

“The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “And that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States supreme court. It’s long overdue in my opinion.”

Biden added that he would make a decision on the nominee by the end of February.

“It’s my intention, my intention to announce my decision before the end of February,” Biden said. “Once I select a nominee, I’ll ask the Senate to move promptly on my choice.”

Justice Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices on the Court, formally announced on Thursday that he would retire by the summer recess, as long as his successor is confirmed by then.

With the Senate split 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote, Democrats will need all their senators to vote in favor of the future nominee in order to confirm her. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said on Wednesday that the future nominee “will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed.”

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) urged Biden not to nominate a justice from the “radical left.”

“To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America,” McConnell said in a statement. “The President must not outsource this important decision to the radical left. The American people deserve a nominee with demonstrated reverence for the written text of our laws and our Constitution.”

