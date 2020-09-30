Biden Raised Record-Setting $3.8 Million in One Hour During Presidential Debate, Campaign Says

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the first presidential campaign debate with President Donald Trump in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Democratic nominee Joe Biden raised a record-breaking $3.8 million in one hour during the first presidential debate against President Trump on Tuesday night, according to the former vice president’s campaign.

Donations made between 10 and 11 p.m. broke records for both the Biden campaign and any candidate on ActBlue, a nonprofit online platform designed to help Democratic candidates and progressive nonprofits raise money, Biden campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Wednesday.

Advertisement

“Joe Biden spoke directly to the American people tonight and they are responding,” she said, according to Fox News.

After starting April $187 million behind Trump and the Republican Party, Biden has rallied, raising a record-breaking $364.5 million in August — a month that included the Democratic National Convention and the announcement of running mate Senator Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) — and entering September with $466 million in cash reserves.

Trump’s campaign started September with $325 million in cash, according to campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Advertisement

Biden’s record-setting night comes as Democratic candidates and causes have been flooded with small contributions totaling more than $300 million since Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on September 18, ActBlue said earlier this week.

Liberal donors smashed the previous record for most dollars raised in a single day, dollars raised in one hour, and dollars raised in one day on ActBlue in the immediate wake of the 87-year-old justice’s death.

Advertisement

Donors gave $6.3 million in just one hour on September 18 and $70.6 million on September 19, the platform said. The previous daily record was nearly $42 million, while the previous hourly record was a little more than $4 million.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.