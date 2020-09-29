Biden Refuses to Say Whether He Backs Packing Court, Ending Filibuster

Democratic nominee Joe Biden participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden refused to say during Tuesday night’s presidential debate whether he would support adding justices to the Supreme Court or ending the filibuster should he become president.

“Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue,” Biden responded when asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace whether he would support adding justices, known as “court packing,” or ending the filibuster.

“The issue is, the American people should speak. You should go out and vote,” Biden continued.

“Are you going to pack the court?” President Trump interjected. “He doesn’t want to answer the question.”

“I’m not going to answer that question,” Biden responded.

The exchange became more heated as Trump continued to interrupt the former vice president, who at one point addressed his opponent with, “Will you shut up, man?”

