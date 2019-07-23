News

Politics & Policy

Biden Releases Broad Criminal-Justice-Reform Plan

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at CUNY in New York, City, July 11, 2019. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday released a sweeping plan to reform the U.S. criminal-justice system, in an effort to quiet criticisms of his role in tightening crime laws decades ago as a senator, which critics say contributed to mass incarceration.

Biden’s plan involves reducing incarceration, eliminating race-, gender-, and income-based disparities in the justice system, and refocusing the system on “redemption and rehabilitation.”

The front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination would create a $20 billion competitive grant program to incentivize states to prioritize prevention and rehabilitation over incarceration and take “steps to reduce incarceration rates without impacting public safety.”

The former Delaware senator has been taken to task over his support for the 1994 crime bill now associated with mass incarceration, which increased drug-related arrests, funded construction of new prisons, and toughened prison sentences.

“No one should be incarcerated for drug use alone,” the plan reads. “Instead, they should be diverted to drug courts and treatment.”

In a departure from his views during his Senate career, Biden said he would eliminate the death penalty at the federal level and encourage states to do the same. He also supports ending cash bail, scrapping mandatory minimum sentences, equalizing sentences for powder- and crack-cocaine offences, and decriminalizing the use of marijuana.

Comments

Biden also plans to invest $1 billion annually in juvenile-justice reform. In addition, only prisons that provide adequate primary and gynecological care to incarcerated women will be eligible for federal criminal-justice grants under the Biden plan.

Biden currently leads the pack of Democratic candidates by around 15 points, enjoying the support of around 33 percent of likely Democratic primary voters.

Comments

Most Popular

Culture

White Cats and Black Swans

By
Making a film of Cats is a bold endeavor — it is a musical with no real plot, based on T. S. Eliot’s idea of child-appropriate poems, and old Tom was a strange cat indeed. Casting Idris Elba as the criminal cat Macavity seems almost inevitable — he has always made a great gangster — but I think there was ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Other Case against Reparations

By
Reparations are an ethical disaster. Proceeding from a doctrine of collective guilt, they are the penalty for slavery and Jim Crow, sins of which few living Americans stand accused. An offense against common sense as well as morality, reparations would take from Bubba and give to Barack, never mind if the former ... Read More
Politics & Policy

May I See Your ID?

By
Identity is big these days, and probably all days: racial identity, ethnic identity, political identity, etc. Tribalism. It seems to be baked into the human cake. Only the consciously, persistently religious, or spiritual, transcend it, I suppose. (“There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The White Ghetto

By
Editor's Note: In celebration of Kevin D. Williamson’s newest book, The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics, National Review is republishing some of our favorites of his from the past ten years. This article originally appeared in the December 16, 2013, issue of National ... Read More
Health Care

The Puzzling Problem of Vaping

By
San Francisco -- A 29-story office building at 123 Mission Street illustrates the policy puzzles that fester because of these facts: For centuries, tobacco has been a widely used, legal consumer good that does serious and often lethal harm when used as it is intended to be used. And its harmfulness has been a ... Read More