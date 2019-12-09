Biden Says Son Hunter Will Not Engage in Foreign Business if He Wins in 2020

Joe Biden with his son Hunter as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, January 20, 2009. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said his son Hunter will not be engaged in any foreign business if the former vice president is elected in 2020.

“They will not be engaged in any foreign business because of what’s happened in this administration,” Biden told “Axios on HBO.”

Hunter Biden raised eyebrows when it came to light that he held a lucrative position on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was fighting corruption in Ukraine as vice president. The set-up prompted Trump to ask Ukraine to investigate the Bidens while temporarily withholding U.S. military aid, an alleged quid pro quo that became the basis for the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“I don’t know what he was doing. I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it,” Biden said.

A photo from the summer of 2014 shows Biden, then vice president, and his son Hunter with Devon Archer, who, like the younger Biden, served on the board of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company.

“No. Because I trust my son,” Biden responded when asked whether he wanted to get to the bottom of his son’s business dealings.

The former vice president added that he is not worried since there is “not one single bit of evidence” and “nothing on its face that was wrong.”

Biden cited the business conflicts of interest of members of President Trump’s family for his decision to have his family eschew foreign business opportunities, saying, “if you want to talk about problems, let’s talk about Trump’s family.”

Trump has been criticized for allegedly encouraging government spending at his luxury resorts, including floating his Miami golf resort as an ideal spot to host the 2020 G-7 summit.