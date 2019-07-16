News

Health Care

Biden Slams ‘Risky’ Medicare for All Plan during AARP Event: ‘Medicare as You Know It Goes Away’

By
Joe Biden speaks at the “We Decide: 2020 Election Membership Forum” in Columbia, S.C., June 22, 2019. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden warned the audience gathered at an AARP forum in Iowa on Monday that the Medicare for All plan championed by his more-progressive rivals would fundamentally change the quality of health-care coverage they currently receive under Medicare in an unpredictable, “risky” way.

“If you like your health-care plan, your employer-based plan, you can keep it. If you like your private insurance, you can keep it,” Biden said, echoing President Obama’s Affordable Care Act promise, which was named “Lie of the Year” by Politifact in 2013.

Biden released a health-care proposal last week that calls for the creation of a so-called public option that would make a Medicare-like program available to all who want it while providing health-insurance subsidies to more middle-class families that are currently ineligible.

Since releasing the proposal, Biden has sought to highlight the distinctions between his plan, which preserves the private market, and the Medicare for All plan embraced by Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, and others. Those candidates have admitted that their proposals would all but eliminate the private insurance market, forcing more than 100 million Americans to surrender their private insurance in favor of a Medicare system that will be expanded to cover more than 300 million people.

“Medicare goes away, it’s a new Medicare system,” Biden said. “It may be as good, you may like it as well, it may or may not, but the transition of dropping 300 million people on a totally new plan, I think is a little risky at this point.”

The comments came during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, on the first day of a three-day tour through the state.

Comments

On Monday, Sanders pushed back against the suggestion that his support for Medicare for All represents an abandonment of the values underlying Obama’s signature legislation, pointing out that Obama himself has praised Medicare for All as a positive next step.

Comments

Most Popular

Books

The Plot against Kavanaugh

By
Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino (Regnery,  256 pp., $28.99) The nomination and confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court was the political event of 2018, though not for the reasons anyone expected. All High Court confirmations these days are fraught with emotion and tumult ... Read More
Politics & Policy

He Just Can’t Help Himself

By
By Saturday, the long-simmering fight between Nancy Pelosi and her allies on one side and the “squad” associated with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the other had risen to an angrier and more destructive level at the Netroots Nation conference. Representative Ayanna Pressley, an African-American Massachusetts ... Read More
White House

On Gratitude and Immigration

By
Like both Rich and David, I consider it flatly inappropriate for the president of the United States to be telling Americans -- rhetorically or otherwise -- to “go back where you came from.” In consequence, you will find no defense of the president from me, either. What Trump tweeted over the weekend was ... Read More
Education

Gender Dissenter Gets Fired

By
Allan M. Josephson is a distinguished psychiatrist who, since 2003, has transformed the division of child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology at the University of Louisville from a struggling department to a nationally acclaimed program. In the fall of 2017 he appeared on a panel at the Heritage Foundation ... Read More
U.S.

The ‘Squad’ Gives a Gift to Donald Trump

By
On Sunday, Donald Trump gave the Democrats a gift -- comments that indicate he thinks native-born congresswomen he detests should “go back” to the countries of their ancestors. On Monday, the four congresswomen handed Trump a gift in return, managing to respond to the president’s insults in some of the most ... Read More