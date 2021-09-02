Biden Slams Supreme Court Decision on Texas Heartbeat Law: ‘Unconstitutional Chaos’

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D,C., August 31, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Biden issued a statement Thursday slamming the Supreme Court’s refusal to block a Texas law prohibiting abortion after a heartbeat can be detected.

Biden said the high court’s ruling would generate “unconstitutional chaos” by codifying a measure that empowers private citizens to enforce a ban on abortion and vowed to use a “whole-of-government” approach to respond to the law.

In response to what he called an “unprecedented assault” on abortion rights, Biden promised to consult his newly created Gender Policy Council to determine what executive power can be deployed to combat the Texas law.

Despite the ruling garnering majority support on the bench, with five justices favoring the case’s dismissal although through a narrow technicality, Biden argued that “the dissents by Chief Justice Roberts, and Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan all demonstrate the error of the Court’s action here powerfully.”

