News

Politics & Policy

Biden Spokesman Accuses Trump of ‘Openly Embracing the Causes of White Supremacists’

By
President Donald Trump speaks about Trump administration plans on infrastructure during an event at the United Parcel Service (UPS) Airport Facility in Atlanta, Ga., July 15, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Joe Biden press secretary T.J. Ducklo accused President Trump on Thursday of backing white supremacist causes, in an interview on the Fox News Rundown podcast.

“If you look at the Trump campaign and what they’re doing, you know they’re only speaking to their base,” Ducklo said on the podcast. “They are alienating voters with divisive rhetoric, you know, Donald Trump is openly embracing the causes of white supremacists.”

After pushback from the podcast hosts, Ducklo said, “I think all you have to do is listen to the rhetoric from Donald Trump….He is someone who is doubling down on appealing to what he feels like is his base and making comments and remarks that are, you know, embracing Confederate flags and Confederate monuments, and what he’s not doing is what he should be doing, which is getting this virus under control.”

Trump has come out against the removal of memorials to Confederate figures, as well as the rechristening of army bases named after Confederate generals.

Comments

“You don’t want to take away our heritage and history and the beauty, in many cases, the beauty, the artistic beauty,” Trump said in a June interview on Fox News. Trump also promised to veto the 2020 military budget if it included an amendment that would rename Fort Bragg, Fort Lee, and other bases. Senior army and defense officials including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley have expressed support for renaming those bases, with Milley referring to Confederate generals as “traitors.”

Renewed controversy over the Confederate flag and monuments broke out after the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. The death sparked massive demonstrations across the U.S., some of which have led to rioting and looting in major cities.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Health Care

Four Assumptions about the Coronavirus

By
Where do we stand in our fight against the coronavirus? Here are three safe — but not entirely certain — assumptions about this pandemic, and a fourth that follows from the first three. 1. The most common strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States right now is extremely contagious and will prove difficult ... Read More
Health Care

Four Assumptions about the Coronavirus

By
Where do we stand in our fight against the coronavirus? Here are three safe — but not entirely certain — assumptions about this pandemic, and a fourth that follows from the first three. 1. The most common strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States right now is extremely contagious and will prove difficult ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Is Way Down in the Polls

By
On the menu today: President Trump demotes his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, which should dispel the persistent belief that all of the polls are wildly wrong and that Trump’s reelection effort is going fine; something really odd is going on with the Washington football team besides the name change; and the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Is Way Down in the Polls

By
On the menu today: President Trump demotes his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, which should dispel the persistent belief that all of the polls are wildly wrong and that Trump’s reelection effort is going fine; something really odd is going on with the Washington football team besides the name change; and the ... Read More
U.S.

Andrew Cuomo Is Not a COVID Hero

By
The media have decided to play along with New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s bizarre effort to reinvent himself as the hero of the fight against COVID-19. Cuomo’s motivation is transparent enough, and we are duly impressed at the chutzpah required to even attempt such a thing. But there is no excuse for anyone ... Read More
U.S.

Andrew Cuomo Is Not a COVID Hero

By
The media have decided to play along with New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s bizarre effort to reinvent himself as the hero of the fight against COVID-19. Cuomo’s motivation is transparent enough, and we are duly impressed at the chutzpah required to even attempt such a thing. But there is no excuse for anyone ... Read More
Sports

The Coming College-Sports Apocalypse

By
Last week, Stanford announced that the coming season — if there is a season — will be the last for eleven of the school’s sports teams: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and ... Read More
Sports

The Coming College-Sports Apocalypse

By
Last week, Stanford announced that the coming season — if there is a season — will be the last for eleven of the school’s sports teams: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and ... Read More