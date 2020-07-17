Biden Spokesman Accuses Trump of ‘Openly Embracing the Causes of White Supremacists’

President Donald Trump speaks about Trump administration plans on infrastructure during an event at the United Parcel Service (UPS) Airport Facility in Atlanta, Ga., July 15, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Joe Biden press secretary T.J. Ducklo accused President Trump on Thursday of backing white supremacist causes, in an interview on the Fox News Rundown podcast.

“If you look at the Trump campaign and what they’re doing, you know they’re only speaking to their base,” Ducklo said on the podcast. “They are alienating voters with divisive rhetoric, you know, Donald Trump is openly embracing the causes of white supremacists.”

After pushback from the podcast hosts, Ducklo said, “I think all you have to do is listen to the rhetoric from Donald Trump….He is someone who is doubling down on appealing to what he feels like is his base and making comments and remarks that are, you know, embracing Confederate flags and Confederate monuments, and what he’s not doing is what he should be doing, which is getting this virus under control.”

Trump has come out against the removal of memorials to Confederate figures, as well as the rechristening of army bases named after Confederate generals.

“You don’t want to take away our heritage and history and the beauty, in many cases, the beauty, the artistic beauty,” Trump said in a June interview on Fox News. Trump also promised to veto the 2020 military budget if it included an amendment that would rename Fort Bragg, Fort Lee, and other bases. Senior army and defense officials including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley have expressed support for renaming those bases, with Milley referring to Confederate generals as “traitors.”

Renewed controversy over the Confederate flag and monuments broke out after the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers. The death sparked massive demonstrations across the U.S., some of which have led to rioting and looting in major cities.

